Brigade Ent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 942.31 crore, up 19.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 942.31 crore in March 2022 up 19.09% from Rs. 791.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.47 crore in March 2022 down 17.94% from Rs. 39.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.60 crore in March 2022 up 4.23% from Rs. 218.36 crore in March 2021.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 394.85 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and 57.91% over the last 12 months.