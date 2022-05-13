 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brigade Ent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 942.31 crore, up 19.09% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 942.31 crore in March 2022 up 19.09% from Rs. 791.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.47 crore in March 2022 down 17.94% from Rs. 39.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.60 crore in March 2022 up 4.23% from Rs. 218.36 crore in March 2021.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 394.85 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and 57.91% over the last 12 months.

Brigade Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 942.31 921.02 791.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 942.31 921.02 791.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.40 30.31 25.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -371.60 88.30 -312.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.27 54.52 47.30
Depreciation 90.80 87.09 66.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,017.05 490.38 842.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.39 170.42 122.66
Other Income 22.41 12.17 29.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.80 182.59 152.28
Interest 109.41 108.23 89.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.39 74.36 62.32
Exceptional Items -19.96 -- -36.28
P/L Before Tax 7.43 74.36 26.04
Tax 19.15 28.74 6.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.72 45.62 19.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.72 45.62 19.07
Minority Interest 44.10 31.95 19.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.09 0.79 0.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.47 78.36 39.57
Equity Share Capital 230.26 230.10 210.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.41 3.41 1.88
Diluted EPS -1.40 3.40 1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.41 3.41 1.88
Diluted EPS -1.40 3.40 1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:30 am
