Brigade Ent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 942.31 crore, up 19.09% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 942.31 crore in March 2022 up 19.09% from Rs. 791.24 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.47 crore in March 2022 down 17.94% from Rs. 39.57 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.60 crore in March 2022 up 4.23% from Rs. 218.36 crore in March 2021.
Brigade Ent shares closed at 394.85 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and 57.91% over the last 12 months.
|Brigade Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|942.31
|921.02
|791.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|942.31
|921.02
|791.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.40
|30.31
|25.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-371.60
|88.30
|-312.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|62.27
|54.52
|47.30
|Depreciation
|90.80
|87.09
|66.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,017.05
|490.38
|842.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|114.39
|170.42
|122.66
|Other Income
|22.41
|12.17
|29.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|136.80
|182.59
|152.28
|Interest
|109.41
|108.23
|89.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.39
|74.36
|62.32
|Exceptional Items
|-19.96
|--
|-36.28
|P/L Before Tax
|7.43
|74.36
|26.04
|Tax
|19.15
|28.74
|6.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.72
|45.62
|19.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.72
|45.62
|19.07
|Minority Interest
|44.10
|31.95
|19.99
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.09
|0.79
|0.51
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|32.47
|78.36
|39.57
|Equity Share Capital
|230.26
|230.10
|210.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|3.41
|1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|3.40
|1.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|3.41
|1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|3.40
|1.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
