Brigade Ent Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 791.24 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 791.24 crore in March 2021 up 24.42% from Rs. 635.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.57 crore in March 2021 up 1376.49% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.36 crore in March 2021 up 52.08% from Rs. 143.58 crore in March 2020.

Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2020.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 259.75 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.32% returns over the last 6 months and 171.71% over the last 12 months.

Brigade Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations791.24644.63635.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations791.24644.63635.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials25.0226.3724.75
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-312.58-152.30-313.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost47.3039.9145.56
Depreciation66.0859.1256.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses842.76582.21743.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.6689.3278.84
Other Income29.629.028.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax152.2898.3487.26
Interest89.9685.6080.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.3212.746.73
Exceptional Items-36.28-40.00-20.50
P/L Before Tax26.04-27.26-13.77
Tax6.97-5.20-2.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.07-22.06-11.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.07-22.06-11.00
Minority Interest19.995.3513.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.510.59-0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.57-16.122.68
Equity Share Capital210.91208.29204.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.88-0.760.13
Diluted EPS1.87-0.760.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.88-0.760.13
Diluted EPS1.88-0.760.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2021

