Brigade Ent Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 791.24 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 791.24 crore in March 2021 up 24.42% from Rs. 635.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.57 crore in March 2021 up 1376.49% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.36 crore in March 2021 up 52.08% from Rs. 143.58 crore in March 2020.

Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2020.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 259.75 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.32% returns over the last 6 months and 171.71% over the last 12 months.