Brigade Ent Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 635.92 crore, down 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 635.92 crore in March 2020 down 16.33% from Rs. 760.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2020 down 95.51% from Rs. 59.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.58 crore in March 2020 down 38.43% from Rs. 233.20 crore in March 2019.

Brigade Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.38 in March 2019.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 137.60 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.86% returns over the last 6 months and -14.05% over the last 12 months.