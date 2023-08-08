Brigade Ent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 653.97 crore, down 27.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 653.97 crore in June 2023 down 27.54% from Rs. 902.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.53 crore in June 2023 down 56.06% from Rs. 87.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.27 crore in June 2023 down 17.64% from Rs. 250.44 crore in June 2022.

Brigade Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2022.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 589.20 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.77% returns over the last 6 months and 13.49% over the last 12 months.