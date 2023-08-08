English
    Brigade Ent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 653.97 crore, down 27.54% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 653.97 crore in June 2023 down 27.54% from Rs. 902.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.53 crore in June 2023 down 56.06% from Rs. 87.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.27 crore in June 2023 down 17.64% from Rs. 250.44 crore in June 2022.

    Brigade Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2022.

    Brigade Ent shares closed at 589.20 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.77% returns over the last 6 months and 13.49% over the last 12 months.

    Brigade Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations653.97842.57902.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations653.97842.57902.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.4338.7031.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-165.77-890.1835.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.4070.8762.56
    Depreciation68.1183.3875.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses537.101,421.20540.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.70118.60157.57
    Other Income31.4629.5417.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.16148.14175.36
    Interest108.12100.00106.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.0448.1469.27
    Exceptional Items--17.009.72
    P/L Before Tax30.0465.1478.99
    Tax8.152.0518.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.8963.0960.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.8963.0960.55
    Minority Interest16.646.1623.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----4.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.5369.2587.68
    Equity Share Capital230.79230.73230.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.673.003.81
    Diluted EPS1.662.993.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.673.003.81
    Diluted EPS1.662.993.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Brigade Ent #Brigade Enterprises #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:44 pm

