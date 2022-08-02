 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brigade Ent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 902.49 crore, up 135.77% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 902.49 crore in June 2022 up 135.77% from Rs. 382.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.68 crore in June 2022 up 318.71% from Rs. 40.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.44 crore in June 2022 up 108.72% from Rs. 119.99 crore in June 2021.

Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 3.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2021.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 485.15 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and 45.15% over the last 12 months.

Brigade Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 902.49 942.31 382.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 902.49 942.31 382.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.36 29.40 18.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 35.88 -371.60 -59.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.56 62.27 40.55
Depreciation 75.08 90.80 84.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 540.04 1,017.05 271.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.57 114.39 26.74
Other Income 17.79 22.41 8.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.36 136.80 35.47
Interest 106.09 109.41 113.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.27 27.39 -77.69
Exceptional Items 9.72 -19.96 -20.94
P/L Before Tax 78.99 7.43 -98.63
Tax 18.44 19.15 -11.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.55 -11.72 -86.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.55 -11.72 -86.92
Minority Interest 23.03 44.10 45.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.10 0.09 1.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 87.68 32.47 -40.09
Equity Share Capital 230.42 230.26 229.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.81 -1.41 -1.89
Diluted EPS 3.80 -1.40 -1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.81 -1.41 -1.89
Diluted EPS 3.80 -1.40 -1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
