Brigade Ent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 902.49 crore, up 135.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 902.49 crore in June 2022 up 135.77% from Rs. 382.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.68 crore in June 2022 up 318.71% from Rs. 40.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.44 crore in June 2022 up 108.72% from Rs. 119.99 crore in June 2021.

Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 3.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2021.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 485.15 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and 45.15% over the last 12 months.