Brigade Ent Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 382.79 crore, up 88.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 382.79 crore in June 2021 up 88.26% from Rs. 203.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.09 crore in June 2021 up 23.91% from Rs. 52.69 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.99 crore in June 2021 up 107.27% from Rs. 57.89 crore in June 2020.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 336.80 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.53% returns over the last 6 months and 143.79% over the last 12 months.