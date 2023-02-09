Brigade Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 820.31 crore, down 10.93% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 820.31 879.24 921.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 820.31 879.24 921.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 35.39 31.06 30.31 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -161.63 -86.79 88.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 70.81 64.04 54.52 Depreciation 78.13 77.99 87.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 667.82 654.47 490.38 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.79 138.47 170.42 Other Income 38.32 32.95 12.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 168.11 171.42 182.59 Interest 118.43 109.63 108.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.68 61.79 74.36 Exceptional Items -- 18.29 -- P/L Before Tax 49.68 80.08 74.36 Tax 7.00 28.33 28.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.68 51.75 45.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.68 51.75 45.62 Minority Interest 14.22 25.83 31.95 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.79 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.90 77.58 78.36 Equity Share Capital 230.66 230.57 230.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.47 3.37 3.41 Diluted EPS 2.46 3.36 3.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.47 3.37 3.41 Diluted EPS 2.46 3.36 3.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited