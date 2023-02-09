Brigade Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 820.31 crore, down 10.93% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 820.31 crore in December 2022 down 10.93% from Rs. 921.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.90 crore in December 2022 down 27.39% from Rs. 78.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.24 crore in December 2022 down 8.69% from Rs. 269.68 crore in December 2021.
Brigade Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.41 in December 2021.
|Brigade Ent shares closed at 500.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and 0.93% over the last 12 months.
|Brigade Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|820.31
|879.24
|921.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|820.31
|879.24
|921.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.39
|31.06
|30.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-161.63
|-86.79
|88.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|70.81
|64.04
|54.52
|Depreciation
|78.13
|77.99
|87.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|667.82
|654.47
|490.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|129.79
|138.47
|170.42
|Other Income
|38.32
|32.95
|12.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|168.11
|171.42
|182.59
|Interest
|118.43
|109.63
|108.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|49.68
|61.79
|74.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|18.29
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|49.68
|80.08
|74.36
|Tax
|7.00
|28.33
|28.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|42.68
|51.75
|45.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|42.68
|51.75
|45.62
|Minority Interest
|14.22
|25.83
|31.95
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.79
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|56.90
|77.58
|78.36
|Equity Share Capital
|230.66
|230.57
|230.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.47
|3.37
|3.41
|Diluted EPS
|2.46
|3.36
|3.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.47
|3.37
|3.41
|Diluted EPS
|2.46
|3.36
|3.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
