    Brigade Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 820.31 crore, down 10.93% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 820.31 crore in December 2022 down 10.93% from Rs. 921.02 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.90 crore in December 2022 down 27.39% from Rs. 78.36 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.24 crore in December 2022 down 8.69% from Rs. 269.68 crore in December 2021.
    Brigade Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.41 in December 2021.Brigade Ent shares closed at 500.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and 0.93% over the last 12 months.
    Brigade Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations820.31879.24921.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations820.31879.24921.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.3931.0630.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-161.63-86.7988.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.8164.0454.52
    Depreciation78.1377.9987.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses667.82654.47490.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.79138.47170.42
    Other Income38.3232.9512.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.11171.42182.59
    Interest118.43109.63108.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.6861.7974.36
    Exceptional Items--18.29--
    P/L Before Tax49.6880.0874.36
    Tax7.0028.3328.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.6851.7545.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.6851.7545.62
    Minority Interest14.2225.8331.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.79
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.9077.5878.36
    Equity Share Capital230.66230.57230.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.473.373.41
    Diluted EPS2.463.363.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.473.373.41
    Diluted EPS2.463.363.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
