Brigade Ent Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 921.02 crore, up 42.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 921.02 crore in December 2021 up 42.88% from Rs. 644.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.36 crore in December 2021 up 586.1% from Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.68 crore in December 2021 up 71.27% from Rs. 157.46 crore in December 2020.

Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2020.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 497.00 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.07% returns over the last 6 months and 74.14% over the last 12 months.