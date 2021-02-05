Brigade Ent Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 644.63 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 644.63 crore in December 2020 up 16.73% from Rs. 552.25 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2020 down 132.68% from Rs. 49.33 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.46 crore in December 2020 down 8.42% from Rs. 171.94 crore in December 2019.
Brigade Ent shares closed at 264.75 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.11% returns over the last 6 months and 13.36% over the last 12 months.
|Brigade Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|644.63
|310.77
|552.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|644.63
|310.77
|552.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.37
|12.65
|33.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-152.30
|-206.49
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.91
|26.86
|56.39
|Depreciation
|59.12
|56.15
|50.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|582.21
|390.40
|307.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|89.32
|31.20
|105.48
|Other Income
|9.02
|11.29
|16.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|98.34
|42.49
|121.86
|Interest
|85.60
|82.14
|86.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.74
|-39.65
|35.58
|Exceptional Items
|-40.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.26
|-39.65
|35.58
|Tax
|-5.20
|-8.56
|-4.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.06
|-31.09
|40.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.06
|-31.09
|40.47
|Minority Interest
|5.35
|13.54
|8.41
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.59
|0.47
|0.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.12
|-17.08
|49.33
|Equity Share Capital
|206.38
|206.38
|204.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.83
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.83
|2.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.83
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.83
|2.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited