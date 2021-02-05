Brigade Ent Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 644.63 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.63 crore in December 2020 up 16.73% from Rs. 552.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2020 down 132.68% from Rs. 49.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.46 crore in December 2020 down 8.42% from Rs. 171.94 crore in December 2019.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 264.75 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.11% returns over the last 6 months and 13.36% over the last 12 months.