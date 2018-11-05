Bridge Sec Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 2.79% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bridge Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2018 up 2.79% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 down 119.54% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 down 118.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2017.
Bridge Sec shares closed at 10.50 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -13.22% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bridge Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.41
|0.30
|0.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.41
|0.30
|0.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.66
|0.48
|0.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.01
|0.21
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.03
|0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.03
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.03
|0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.03
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.03
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|3.36
|3.36
|3.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.08
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.08
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.08
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.08
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited