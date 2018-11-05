Bridge Sec Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 2.79% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2018 up 2.79% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 down 119.54% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 down 118.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2017.

Bridge Sec shares closed at 10.50 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -13.22% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.