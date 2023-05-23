English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bridge Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 67.44% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bridge Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 67.44% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 33.95% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 22.41% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    Bridge Sec shares closed at 6.30 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.68% returns over the last 6 months and -28.65% over the last 12 months.

    Bridge Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.33--1.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.33--1.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.25--0.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.010.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.030.14
    Depreciation0.060.060.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.410.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.51-0.55
    Other Income--0.34-0.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.17-0.62
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.51-0.17-0.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.51-0.17-0.62
    Tax-0.11-0.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.40-0.17-0.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.40-0.17-0.61
    Equity Share Capital3.363.363.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.20-0.49-1.81
    Diluted EPS---0.49-1.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.20-0.49-1.81
    Diluted EPS---0.49-1.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bridge Sec #Bridge Securities #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 04:00 pm