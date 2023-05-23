Bridge Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 67.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 67.44% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 33.95% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 22.41% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

Bridge Sec shares closed at 6.30 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.68% returns over the last 6 months and -28.65% over the last 12 months.