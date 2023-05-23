Bridge Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 67.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bridge Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 67.44% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 33.95% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 22.41% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.
Bridge Sec shares closed at 6.30 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.68% returns over the last 6 months and -28.65% over the last 12 months.
|Bridge Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|--
|1.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|--
|1.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|--
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.01
|0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.03
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.41
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.51
|-0.55
|Other Income
|--
|0.34
|-0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.17
|-0.62
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.17
|-0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.51
|-0.17
|-0.62
|Tax
|-0.11
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|-0.17
|-0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|-0.17
|-0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|3.36
|3.36
|3.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|-0.49
|-1.81
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.49
|-1.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|-0.49
|-1.81
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.49
|-1.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
