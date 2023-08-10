Bridge Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 177.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 177.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 147.1% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Bridge Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

Bridge Sec shares closed at 6.31 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.73% returns over the last 6 months and -35.74% over the last 12 months.