Bridge Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 91.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bridge Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 91.97% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 131.28% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 113.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Bridge Sec shares closed at 9.88 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.05% returns over the last 6 months and -75.24% over the last 12 months.

Bridge Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 1.01 0.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 1.01 0.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.06 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.65 0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.14 0.02
Depreciation 0.06 0.04 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.67 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.55 0.27
Other Income 0.00 -0.07 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.62 0.29
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 -0.62 0.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.10 -0.62 0.29
Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.61 0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.61 0.29
Equity Share Capital 3.36 3.36 3.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -1.81 0.85
Diluted EPS -0.27 -1.81 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -1.81 0.85
Diluted EPS -0.27 -1.81 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

