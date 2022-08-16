Bridge Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 91.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 91.97% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 131.28% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 113.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Bridge Sec shares closed at 9.88 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.05% returns over the last 6 months and -75.24% over the last 12 months.