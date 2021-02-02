Bridge Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 13.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in December 2020 down 13.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 up 6231.87% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 up 7600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Bridge Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Bridge Sec shares closed at 6.00 on January 27, 2021 (BSE)