Brawn Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, up 64.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in March 2023 up 64.62% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 196.52% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Brawn Pharma shares closed at 17.25 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and 2.37% over the last 12 months.