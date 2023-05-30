Brawn Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, up 64.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brawn Biotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in March 2023 up 64.62% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 196.52% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
Brawn Pharma shares closed at 17.25 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and 2.37% over the last 12 months.
|Brawn Biotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.75
|6.31
|2.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.75
|6.31
|2.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.08
|0.02
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.23
|6.38
|3.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.77
|-0.88
|-2.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.33
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.47
|0.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.04
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.04
|0.16
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.04
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-0.04
|0.16
|Tax
|0.44
|--
|-0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|-0.04
|0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|-0.04
|0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.03
|-0.18
|2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-2.03
|-0.18
|2.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.03
|-0.18
|2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-2.03
|-0.18
|2.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited