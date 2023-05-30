English
    Brawn Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, up 64.62% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brawn Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in March 2023 up 64.62% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 196.52% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    Brawn Pharma shares closed at 17.25 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and 2.37% over the last 12 months.

    Brawn Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.756.312.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.756.312.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.080.02--
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.236.383.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.77-0.88-2.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.330.45
    Depreciation0.040.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.580.470.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.040.25
    Other Income0.000.00-0.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.040.16
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.17-0.040.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-0.040.16
    Tax0.44---0.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.61-0.040.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.61-0.040.63
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.03-0.182.16
    Diluted EPS-2.03-0.182.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.03-0.182.16
    Diluted EPS-2.03-0.182.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am