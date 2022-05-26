Brawn Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in March 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 up 204.58% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 147.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Brawn Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2021.

Brawn Pharma shares closed at 16.30 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -54.85% over the last 12 months.