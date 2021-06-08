Brawn Pharma Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, down 54.08% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brawn Biotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in March 2021 down 54.08% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021 down 86.67% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021 down 5.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020.
Brawn Pharma shares closed at 31.35 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.15% returns over the last 6 months and 14.00% over the last 12 months.
|Brawn Biotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.06
|14.78
|6.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.06
|14.78
|6.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.64
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-2.26
|14.89
|4.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.62
|-1.39
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.61
|0.84
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.05
|0.48
|1.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.18
|-0.47
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.00
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.18
|-0.37
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.18
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|0.18
|-0.38
|Tax
|0.19
|--
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.60
|0.18
|-0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.60
|0.18
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|0.60
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|0.60
|-0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|0.60
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.50
|0.60
|-0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited