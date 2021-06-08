Brawn Pharma Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, down 54.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in March 2021 down 54.08% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021 down 86.67% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021 down 5.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020.

Brawn Pharma shares closed at 31.35 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.15% returns over the last 6 months and 14.00% over the last 12 months.