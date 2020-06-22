Brawn Pharma Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore, down 56.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brawn Biotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore in March 2020 down 56.78% from Rs. 15.42 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020 down 205.84% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 192.31% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.
Brawn Pharma shares closed at 26.15 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.15% returns over the last 6 months and -19.54% over the last 12 months.
|Brawn Biotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.67
|13.22
|15.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.67
|13.22
|15.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.12
|11.91
|13.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|-0.32
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|1.16
|0.81
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.96
|0.42
|0.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|0.04
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.02
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.06
|0.38
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.05
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|0.05
|0.36
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|0.04
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|0.04
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|0.15
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|0.15
|1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|0.15
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|0.15
|1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:06 am