Brawn Pharma Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore, down 56.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore in March 2020 down 56.78% from Rs. 15.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020 down 205.84% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 192.31% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.

Brawn Pharma shares closed at 26.15 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.15% returns over the last 6 months and -19.54% over the last 12 months.