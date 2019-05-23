Brawn Pharma Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore, down 1.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore in March 2019 down 1.79% from Rs. 15.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 up 89.38% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019 up 14.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.

Brawn Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2018.

Brawn Pharma shares closed at 39.00 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.14% returns over the last 6 months and -23.08% over the last 12 months.