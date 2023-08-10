Brawn Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore, up 114.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore in June 2023 up 114.18% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 231.33% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 188.24% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Brawn Pharma shares closed at 19.79 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 11.87% over the last 12 months.