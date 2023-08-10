English
    Brawn Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore, up 114.18% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brawn Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore in June 2023 up 114.18% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 231.33% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 188.24% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    Brawn Pharma shares closed at 19.79 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 11.87% over the last 12 months.

    Brawn Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.294.753.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.294.753.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials---0.08--
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.313.231.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.120.770.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.380.36
    Depreciation0.020.040.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.660.580.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.170.15
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.160.15
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.17-0.170.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-0.170.15
    Tax--0.440.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.17-0.610.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.17-0.610.13
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-2.030.43
    Diluted EPS-0.58-2.030.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-2.030.43
    Diluted EPS-0.58-2.030.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

