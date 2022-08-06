Brawn Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, up 201.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in June 2022 up 201.63% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 160.13% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 180.95% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Brawn Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2021.

Brawn Pharma shares closed at 16.10 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.94% returns over the last 6 months and -27.80% over the last 12 months.