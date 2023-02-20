 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brawn Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore, up 149.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brawn Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore in December 2022 up 149.58% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 97.63% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 99.35% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

Brawn Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.31 7.77 2.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.31 7.77 2.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 0.05 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.38 7.71 4.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.88 -0.45 -1.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.34 0.32
Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.47 0.45 0.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.36 -1.57
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.36 -1.57
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.36 -1.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.36 -1.57
Tax -- -0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.35 -1.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.35 -1.57
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -1.25 -5.22
Diluted EPS -0.18 -1.25 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -1.25 -5.22
Diluted EPS -0.18 -1.25 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited