Brawn Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore, up 149.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore in December 2022 up 149.58% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 97.63% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 99.35% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

Brawn Pharma shares closed at 20.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.59% returns over the last 6 months and 4.59% over the last 12 months.