    Brawn Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore, up 149.58% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brawn Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore in December 2022 up 149.58% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 97.63% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 99.35% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

    Brawn Pharma shares closed at 20.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.59% returns over the last 6 months and 4.59% over the last 12 months.

    Brawn Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.317.772.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.317.772.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.05--
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.387.714.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.88-0.45-1.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.340.32
    Depreciation0.030.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.470.450.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.36-1.57
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.36-1.57
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.36-1.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.36-1.57
    Tax---0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.35-1.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.35-1.57
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-1.25-5.22
    Diluted EPS-0.18-1.25--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-1.25-5.22
    Diluted EPS-0.18-1.25--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am