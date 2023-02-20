Brawn Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore, up 149.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brawn Biotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore in December 2022 up 149.58% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 97.63% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 99.35% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.
Brawn Pharma shares closed at 20.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.59% returns over the last 6 months and 4.59% over the last 12 months.
|Brawn Biotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.31
|7.77
|2.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.31
|7.77
|2.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.05
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.38
|7.71
|4.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.88
|-0.45
|-1.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.34
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.45
|0.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.36
|-1.57
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.36
|-1.57
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.36
|-1.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.36
|-1.57
|Tax
|--
|-0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.35
|-1.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.35
|-1.57
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-1.25
|-5.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-1.25
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-1.25
|-5.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-1.25
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited