Brawn Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore, up 11.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore in December 2020 up 11.79% from Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 395.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Brawn Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2019.

Brawn Pharma shares closed at 22.55 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.77% returns over the last 6 months and -13.60% over the last 12 months.