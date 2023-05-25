Brand Concepts Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore, up 57.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore in March 2023 up 57.02% from Rs. 26.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 up 125.98% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2023 up 58.65% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022.

Brand Concepts EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2022.

Brand Concepts shares closed at 248.55 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.02% returns over the last 6 months and 134.48% over the last 12 months.