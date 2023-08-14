English
    Brand Concepts Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.06 crore, up 82% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brand Concepts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.06 crore in June 2023 up 82% from Rs. 31.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2023 up 51.42% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2023 up 75.25% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2022.

    Brand Concepts EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2022.

    Brand Concepts shares closed at 415.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.63% returns over the last 6 months and 213.74% over the last 12 months.

    Brand Concepts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.0641.6731.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.0641.6731.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.7222.8316.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.79-2.100.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.504.523.67
    Depreciation1.090.980.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1311.197.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.414.253.28
    Other Income0.520.180.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.924.433.34
    Interest1.371.111.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.553.322.21
    Exceptional Items--0.060.18
    P/L Before Tax4.553.382.39
    Tax1.421.330.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.122.052.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.122.052.06
    Equity Share Capital10.5810.5810.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.931.941.95
    Diluted EPS2.931.941.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.931.941.95
    Diluted EPS2.931.941.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

