    Brand Concepts Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore, up 57.02% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brand Concepts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore in March 2023 up 57.02% from Rs. 26.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2023 up 147.48% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2023 up 58.65% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022.

    Brand Concepts EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2022.

    Brand Concepts shares closed at 248.55 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.02% returns over the last 6 months and 134.48% over the last 12 months.

    Brand Concepts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.6745.3626.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.6745.3626.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.8324.9117.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.10-0.39-4.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.523.993.49
    Depreciation0.981.030.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.1910.436.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.255.392.50
    Other Income0.180.080.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.435.472.66
    Interest1.111.421.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.324.051.58
    Exceptional Items0.06----
    P/L Before Tax3.384.051.58
    Tax1.331.160.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.052.890.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.052.890.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.03-0.06-0.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.022.830.82
    Equity Share Capital10.5810.5810.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.912.790.70
    Diluted EPS1.912.790.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.912.790.70
    Diluted EPS1.912.790.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Brand Concepts #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    May 25, 2023 11:03 pm