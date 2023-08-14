Brand Concepts Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.06 crore, up 82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.06 crore in June 2023 up 82% from Rs. 31.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2023 up 56.88% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2023 up 75.25% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2022.

Brand Concepts EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

Brand Concepts shares closed at 415.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 88.08% returns over the last 6 months and 212.75% over the last 12 months.