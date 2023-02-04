English
    Brand Concepts Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.36 crore, up 69.75% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brand Concepts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.36 crore in December 2022 up 69.75% from Rs. 26.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 up 101.93% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2022 up 73.33% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.

    Brand Concepts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.3644.2926.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.3644.2926.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.9129.9015.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.39-6.43-1.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.993.982.84
    Depreciation1.030.790.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.4311.206.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.394.863.09
    Other Income0.080.060.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.474.913.17
    Interest1.421.291.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.053.631.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.053.631.95
    Tax1.160.590.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.893.041.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.893.041.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.06-0.07--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.832.961.40
    Equity Share Capital10.5810.5810.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.792.801.32
    Diluted EPS2.792.801.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.792.801.32
    Diluted EPS2.792.801.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
