Brand Concepts Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.36 crore, up 69.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.36 crore in December 2022 up 69.75% from Rs. 26.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 up 101.93% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2022 up 73.33% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.

Brand Concepts EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.

Read More