Brahma Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore in March 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 49.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 up 427.4% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2023 up 12.22% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2022.

Brahma Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

Brahma Infra shares closed at 32.38 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.04% returns over the last 6 months and 19.70% over the last 12 months.