    Brahma Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brahmaputra Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore in March 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 49.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 up 427.4% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2023 up 12.22% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2022.

    Brahma Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

    Brahma Infra shares closed at 32.38 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.04% returns over the last 6 months and 19.70% over the last 12 months.

    Brahmaputra Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.5955.6949.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.5955.6949.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.4624.7718.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.8113.0018.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.920.970.87
    Depreciation0.520.531.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.733.205.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.7713.224.90
    Other Income0.160.121.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.9313.346.18
    Interest6.1410.153.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.793.192.23
    Exceptional Items0.11-0.051.01
    P/L Before Tax1.903.143.24
    Tax-0.49-0.133.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.393.27-0.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.393.27-0.73
    Equity Share Capital29.0229.0129.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.841.13-0.27
    Diluted EPS0.841.13-0.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.841.13-0.27
    Diluted EPS0.841.13-0.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:11 am