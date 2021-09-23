Brahma Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.32 crore, up 28.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.32 crore in June 2021 up 28.14% from Rs. 19.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021 up 129.81% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2021 down 52.21% from Rs. 10.17 crore in June 2020.

Brahma Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2020.

Brahma Infra shares closed at 18.80 on September 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.73% returns over the last 6 months and 39.26% over the last 12 months.