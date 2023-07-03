Brahma Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore, down 14.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore in March 2023 down 14.36% from Rs. 49.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 151.76% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2023 down 1.05% from Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2022.

Brahma Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.

Brahma Infra shares closed at 40.68 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.84% returns over the last 6 months and 51.23% over the last 12 months.