Brady and Morri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.71 crore, up 88.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.71 crore in September 2022 up 88.2% from Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2022 up 30.03% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2022 up 25.31% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2021.

Brady and Morri EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.52 in September 2021.

Brady and Morri shares closed at 170.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 60.30% returns over the last 6 months and 58.14% over the last 12 months.