    Brady and Morri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.71 crore, up 88.2% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brady and Morris Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.71 crore in September 2022 up 88.2% from Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2022 up 30.03% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2022 up 25.31% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2021.

    Brady and Morri EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.52 in September 2021.

    Brady and Morri shares closed at 170.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 60.30% returns over the last 6 months and 58.14% over the last 12 months.

    Brady and Morris Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.7114.018.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.7114.018.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.167.985.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.150.67-1.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.122.001.65
    Depreciation0.150.120.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.401.861.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.721.381.40
    Other Income0.160.120.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.881.501.49
    Interest0.110.110.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.771.391.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.771.391.41
    Tax0.450.310.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.321.081.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.321.081.02
    Equity Share Capital2.252.252.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.884.804.52
    Diluted EPS5.884.804.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.884.804.52
    Diluted EPS5.884.804.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:08 pm