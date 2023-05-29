English
    Brady and Morri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.54 crore, down 2.84% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brady and Morris Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.54 crore in March 2023 down 2.84% from Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 up 70.5% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 up 68.49% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022.

    Brady and Morri EPS has increased to Rs. 6.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.94 in March 2022.

    Brady and Morri shares closed at 249.25 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 127.00% over the last 12 months.

    Brady and Morris Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.5414.1016.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.5414.1016.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.147.9310.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.110.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.830.220.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.632.002.18
    Depreciation0.170.140.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.232.201.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.101.601.01
    Other Income0.200.170.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.291.771.31
    Interest0.160.170.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.141.601.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.141.601.10
    Tax0.620.470.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.511.140.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.511.140.89
    Equity Share Capital2.252.252.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.725.063.94
    Diluted EPS6.725.063.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.725.063.94
    Diluted EPS6.725.063.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am