Brady and Morri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.54 crore, down 2.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.54 crore in March 2023 down 2.84% from Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 up 70.5% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 up 68.49% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022.

Brady and Morri EPS has increased to Rs. 6.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.94 in March 2022.

Brady and Morri shares closed at 249.25 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 127.00% over the last 12 months.