Brady and Morri Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, up 1.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in March 2019 up 1.03% from Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2019 up 1313.88% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2019 up 290.57% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2018.

Brady and Morri EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2018.

Brady and Morri shares closed at 48.40 on March 14, 2019 (BSE)