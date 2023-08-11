Brady and Morri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.30 crore, up 2.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.30 crore in June 2023 up 2.01% from Rs. 14.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 up 64.22% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2023 up 67.28% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

Brady and Morri EPS has increased to Rs. 7.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.80 in June 2022.

Brady and Morri shares closed at 357.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 79.02% returns over the last 6 months and 197.17% over the last 12 months.