    Brady and Morri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.30 crore, up 2.01% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brady and Morris Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.30 crore in June 2023 up 2.01% from Rs. 14.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 up 64.22% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2023 up 67.28% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

    Brady and Morri EPS has increased to Rs. 7.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.80 in June 2022.

    Brady and Morri shares closed at 357.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 79.02% returns over the last 6 months and 197.17% over the last 12 months.

    Brady and Morris Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.3015.5414.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.3015.5414.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.359.147.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.11--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.23-0.830.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.372.632.00
    Depreciation0.140.170.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.832.231.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.372.101.38
    Other Income0.200.200.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.572.291.50
    Interest0.150.160.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.422.141.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.422.141.39
    Tax0.640.620.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.771.511.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.771.511.08
    Equity Share Capital2.252.252.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.886.724.80
    Diluted EPS7.886.724.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.886.724.80
    Diluted EPS7.886.724.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Brady and Morri #Brady and Morris Engineering Company #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Machinery
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

