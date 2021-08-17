Brady and Morri Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.39 crore, up 55.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.39 crore in June 2021 up 55.98% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021 up 2119.16% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2021 up 382.61% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

Brady and Morri EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

Brady and Morri shares closed at 161.95 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 79.94% returns over the last 6 months and 97.74% over the last 12 months.