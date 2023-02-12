Brady and Morri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore, up 4.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore in December 2022 up 4.27% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 74.88% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2022 up 38.41% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.