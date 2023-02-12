Brady and Morri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore, up 4.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore in December 2022 up 4.27% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 74.88% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2022 up 38.41% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

Brady and Morri EPS has increased to Rs. 5.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2021.

Brady and Morri shares closed at 212.15 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 76.35% returns over the last 6 months and 61.76% over the last 12 months.