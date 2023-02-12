English
    Brady and Morri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore, up 4.27% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brady and Morris Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore in December 2022 up 4.27% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 74.88% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2022 up 38.41% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

    Brady and Morris Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.1016.7113.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.1016.7113.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.9310.166.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.00--0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.220.151.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.002.121.77
    Depreciation0.140.150.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.202.402.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.601.721.16
    Other Income0.170.160.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.771.881.24
    Interest0.170.110.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.601.771.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.601.771.14
    Tax0.470.450.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.141.320.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.141.320.65
    Equity Share Capital2.252.252.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.065.882.90
    Diluted EPS5.065.882.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.065.882.90
    Diluted EPS5.065.882.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
