Brady and Morri Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.81 crore, down 7.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.81 crore in December 2020 down 7.01% from Rs. 13.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020 down 13.54% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2020 down 22.16% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2019.

Brady and Morri EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.18 in December 2019.

Brady and Morri shares closed at 94.25 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.59% returns over the last 6 months