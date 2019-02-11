Brady and Morri Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in December 2018 up 15.42% from Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 up 0.52% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 up 7.69% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2017.

Brady and Morri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2017.

Brady and Morri shares closed at 46.30 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)