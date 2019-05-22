BPL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.92 crore, up 47.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.92 crore in March 2019 up 47.36% from Rs. 22.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 100.97% from Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2019 up 43.32% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2018.

BPL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2018.

BPL shares closed at 22.00 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.78% returns over the last 6 months and -68.09% over the last 12 months.