BPL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.14 crore, up 103.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.14 crore in June 2022 up 103.85% from Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 up 201.14% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2022 up 737.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

BPL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

BPL shares closed at 76.85 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.18% returns over the last 6 months and 113.18% over the last 12 months.