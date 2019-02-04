BPL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.74 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BPL are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.74 crore in December 2018 down 14.59% from Rs. 37.16 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2018 down 165.03% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2018 down 146.85% from Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2017.
BPL shares closed at 36.65 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.30% returns over the last 6 months and -63.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|BPL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.74
|54.52
|37.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.74
|54.52
|37.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.69
|4.44
|6.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.99
|47.18
|19.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.07
|-4.18
|3.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.21
|1.87
|1.84
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.11
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.77
|3.43
|3.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.97
|1.67
|3.12
|Other Income
|0.14
|1.62
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.83
|3.28
|3.55
|Interest
|0.44
|0.52
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.27
|2.76
|3.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.27
|2.76
|3.39
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.17
|2.74
|3.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.17
|2.74
|3.33
|Equity Share Capital
|48.88
|48.88
|48.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.56
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.56
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.56
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.56
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited