BPL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.74 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.74 crore in December 2018 down 14.59% from Rs. 37.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2018 down 165.03% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2018 down 146.85% from Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2017.

BPL shares closed at 36.65 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.30% returns over the last 6 months and -63.53% over the last 12 months.