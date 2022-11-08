 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BPCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,807.59 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 114,807.59 crore in September 2022 up 12.96% from Rs. 101,631.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 304.17 crore in September 2022 down 111.29% from Rs. 2,694.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,991.41 crore in September 2022 down 61.39% from Rs. 5,158.25 crore in September 2021.

BPCL shares closed at 301.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.73% returns over the last 6 months and -30.20% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114,807.59 121,065.89 101,631.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114,807.59 121,065.89 101,631.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 59,555.15 63,588.25 30,476.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 49,353.45 55,347.67 43,078.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2,227.75 -739.69 -1,597.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 560.72 624.57 769.43
Depreciation 1,556.60 1,610.65 1,168.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,132.02 8,146.92 24,426.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -122.60 -7,512.48 3,309.58
Other Income 557.41 440.27 680.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 434.81 -7,072.21 3,990.12
Interest 810.57 615.52 394.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -375.76 -7,687.73 3,596.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -375.76 -7,687.73 3,596.10
Tax -71.59 -1,396.93 902.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -304.17 -6,290.80 2,694.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -304.17 -6,290.80 2,694.10
Equity Share Capital 2,129.45 2,129.45 2,129.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.43 -29.54 12.65
Diluted EPS -1.43 -29.54 12.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.43 -29.54 12.65
Diluted EPS -1.43 -29.54 12.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 8, 2022
