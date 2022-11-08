BPCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,807.59 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|114,807.59
|121,065.89
|101,631.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|114,807.59
|121,065.89
|101,631.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59,555.15
|63,588.25
|30,476.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|49,353.45
|55,347.67
|43,078.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,227.75
|-739.69
|-1,597.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|560.72
|624.57
|769.43
|Depreciation
|1,556.60
|1,610.65
|1,168.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,132.02
|8,146.92
|24,426.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-122.60
|-7,512.48
|3,309.58
|Other Income
|557.41
|440.27
|680.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|434.81
|-7,072.21
|3,990.12
|Interest
|810.57
|615.52
|394.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-375.76
|-7,687.73
|3,596.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-375.76
|-7,687.73
|3,596.10
|Tax
|-71.59
|-1,396.93
|902.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-304.17
|-6,290.80
|2,694.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-304.17
|-6,290.80
|2,694.10
|Equity Share Capital
|2,129.45
|2,129.45
|2,129.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|-29.54
|12.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|-29.54
|12.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|-29.54
|12.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|-29.54
|12.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited