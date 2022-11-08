BPCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,807.59 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114,807.59 crore in September 2022 up 12.96% from Rs. 101,631.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 304.17 crore in September 2022 down 111.29% from Rs. 2,694.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,991.41 crore in September 2022 down 61.39% from Rs. 5,158.25 crore in September 2021.

BPCL shares closed at 301.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.73% returns over the last 6 months and -30.20% over the last 12 months.