    BPCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,807.59 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114,807.59 crore in September 2022 up 12.96% from Rs. 101,631.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 304.17 crore in September 2022 down 111.29% from Rs. 2,694.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,991.41 crore in September 2022 down 61.39% from Rs. 5,158.25 crore in September 2021.

    BPCL shares closed at 301.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.73% returns over the last 6 months and -30.20% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114,807.59121,065.89101,631.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114,807.59121,065.89101,631.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59,555.1563,588.2530,476.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods49,353.4555,347.6743,078.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,227.75-739.69-1,597.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost560.72624.57769.43
    Depreciation1,556.601,610.651,168.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,132.028,146.9224,426.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-122.60-7,512.483,309.58
    Other Income557.41440.27680.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax434.81-7,072.213,990.12
    Interest810.57615.52394.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-375.76-7,687.733,596.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-375.76-7,687.733,596.10
    Tax-71.59-1,396.93902.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-304.17-6,290.802,694.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-304.17-6,290.802,694.10
    Equity Share Capital2,129.452,129.452,129.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.43-29.5412.65
    Diluted EPS-1.43-29.5412.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.43-29.5412.65
    Diluted EPS-1.43-29.5412.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:14 pm