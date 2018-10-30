BPCL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 72,291.82 crore, up 35.57% Q-o-Q

|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72,291.82
|71,696.73
|53,325.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72,291.82
|71,696.73
|53,325.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30,968.44
|28,688.50
|17,428.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35,649.35
|35,938.71
|29,192.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,524.50
|-2,304.22
|-1,001.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|950.31
|875.06
|888.65
|Depreciation
|757.10
|739.16
|640.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,828.78
|4,623.45
|3,288.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,662.34
|3,136.07
|2,886.99
|Other Income
|538.01
|548.03
|800.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,200.35
|3,684.10
|3,687.39
|Interest
|327.64
|301.84
|234.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,872.71
|3,382.26
|3,452.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,872.71
|3,382.26
|3,452.58
|Tax
|654.00
|1,089.00
|1,095.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,218.71
|2,293.26
|2,357.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,218.71
|2,293.26
|2,357.40
|Equity Share Capital
|1,966.88
|1,966.88
|1,966.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.20
|11.66
|11.99
|Diluted EPS
|6.20
|11.66
|11.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.20
|11.66
|11.99
|Diluted EPS
|6.20
|11.66
|11.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited