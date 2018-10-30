BPCL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 72,291.82 crore, up 35.57% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 72,291.82 crore in September 2018 up 35.57% from Rs. 53,325.20 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,218.71 crore in September 2018 down 48.3% from Rs. 2,357.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,957.45 crore in September 2018 down 31.67% from Rs. 4,327.99 crore in September 2017.

BPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 11.99 in September 2017.

BPCL shares closed at 277.35 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.40% returns over the last 6 months and -48.28% over the last 12 months.